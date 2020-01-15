Nigerian-born striker on Chelsea’s radar

TROMSO have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Chelsea, for the transfer of Bryan Fiabema, reports ScoreNigeria.com

The striker, who is eligible to represent both Nigeria and Norway, makes the move following a successful trial with the Blues in December.

Fiabema has revealed that he is looking forward to linking up with his new teammates, as he begins life at the Chelsea Academy.

“First and foremost I will play for the Chelsea U18 team. In addition, I will train a lot with the U23 team.

"I will, however, bring my experiences from TIL through having good routines in everyday life and exercising well. Should focus on what I can do about it and then I think I can do most things," Fiabema told Tromso's official website.

He signed a three-and-a-half-year contract on Friday morning at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground.

Fiabsema was in the stands, as Frank Lampard’s men thrashed Burnley 3-0 on Saturday, before being invited down to the dressing room to meet the squad.

