Categories
channels tv News

Nigeria Records Highest Daily Increase Of COVID-19 Cases As Infections Exceed 14,000

Elections: Appeal Court Sets Aside Judgement Nullifying Nwaoboshi’s Victory

 

Nigeria on Thursday recorded its highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases with 681 new infections, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 14,554.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos state reported more than half of the new cases with 345 infections with Rivers state a distant second with 51 new cases.

You won't see these cams anywhere! Only here, and it works! Nigerians are welcome too! Check it out!

Other states with new infections include Ogun (48), Gombe (47), Oyo (36), Imo (31), Delta (28), Kano (23), Bauchi (18), Edo (12), Katsina (12), Kaduna (9), Anambra (7), Jigawa (5), Kebbi (4), Ondo (4), and Nasarawa (1).

The health agency also noted that while 4,494 people have recovered from the disease, 387 have died as a result of the virus.

Trending Now!  Outrage As Policeman Is Filmed Dragging A Woman Tied To His Motorcycle On A Dirt Path

 

681 new cases of #COVID19;

Lagos-345
Rivers-51
Ogun-48
Gombe-47
Oyo-36
Imo-31
Delta-28
Kano-23
Bauchi-18
Edo-12
Katsina-12
Kaduna-9
Anambra-7
Jigawa-5
Kebbi-4
Ondo-4
Nasarawa-1

Total of:
14,554 cases of #COVID19Nigeria
4,494 discharged
387 deaths#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/VAMND4EM4J

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 11, 2020

 

More to follow . . . 

Leave a Reply

Naija singles are welcome! Find love here! Beautiful! Absolutely beautiful! Looking for love? Join in!

Ever taken a porn survey? Here's what it looks like!