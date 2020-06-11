Nigeria Records Highest Daily Increase Of COVID-19 Cases As Infections Exceed 14,000

Nigeria on Thursday recorded its highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases with 681 new infections, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 14,554.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos state reported more than half of the new cases with 345 infections with Rivers state a distant second with 51 new cases.

Other states with new infections include Ogun (48), Gombe (47), Oyo (36), Imo (31), Delta (28), Kano (23), Bauchi (18), Edo (12), Katsina (12), Kaduna (9), Anambra (7), Jigawa (5), Kebbi (4), Ondo (4), and Nasarawa (1).

The health agency also noted that while 4,494 people have recovered from the disease, 387 have died as a result of the virus.

