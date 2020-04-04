Nigeria records five new COVID-19 cases, 214 in total

By Alao Abiodun

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported five new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the total number of infections to 214.

According to NCDC, “Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: three in Bauchi and two in the FCT, Abuja.

Read Also: Osun six positive coronavirus patients escape from isolation center

As at 10:10 pm 4th April there are 214 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty-five have been discharged with two deaths”

A breakdown of cases by states show that Lagos is the epicentre for the COVID-19 in Nigeria. Cases have also been on the rise in FCT, Osun and Oyo states.

According to the NCDC, Lagos tops the chart of states with the highest number of infected persons. “Lagos – 109, FCT – 43, Osun – 20, Oyo – 9, Akwa Ibom – 5, Ogun – 4, Edo – 7, Kaduna – 4, Bauchi – 6, Enugu – 2, Ekiti – 2, Rivers – 1, Benue – 1, Ondo – 1.”