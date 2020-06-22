Categories
Nigeria Records 675 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Near 21,000

 

Nigeria on Monday reported 675 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The new cases bring the country’s total reported cases, since February, to 20,919.

According to the health agency, 7,109 patients have been successfully treated and discharged while 525 have died as a result of the virus.

In Monday’s report, Lagos state recorded the highest number of new cases with 288 and Oyo was second with 76.

Other states with new cases include Rivers (56), Delta (31), Ebonyi (30), Gombe (28), Ondo (20), Kaduna (20), Kwara (20), Ogun (17), FCT (16), Edo (13), Abia (10), Nasarawa (9), Imo (9), Bayelsa (8), Borno (8), Katsina (8), Sokoto (3), Bauchi (3), and Plateau (2).

675 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-288
Oyo-76
Rivers-56
Delta-31
Ebonyi-30
Gombe-28
Ondo-20
Kaduna-20
Kwara-20
Ogun-17
FCT-16
Edo-13
Abia-10
Nasarawa-9
Imo-9
Bayelsa-8
Borno-8
Katsina-8
Sokoto-3
Bauchi-3
Plateau-2

20,919 confirmed
7,109 discharged
525 deaths pic.twitter.com/7nAWZGBiYY

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 22, 2020

