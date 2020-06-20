Nigeria Records 661 More COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Exceed 500

Nigeria has recorded 661 more positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) – one of the highest figures reported so far in the country.

This was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet on Saturday night, saying 19 more people died of complications related to the virus.

661 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-230

Rivers-127

Delta-83

FCT-60

Oyo-51

Edo-31

Bayelsa-27

Kaduna-25

Plateau-13

Ondo-6

Nasarawa-3

Ekiti-2

Kano-2

Borno-1 19,808 confirmed

6,718 discharged

506 deaths pic.twitter.com/PH87IGyn5R — NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 20, 2020

Giving a further update on the outbreak of the disease, the health agency noted that the new cases were reported in 13 states across the country and the Federal Capital Territory.

It added that Nigeria now has a total of 19,808 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 6,718 have been discharged with 506 others dead.

Of the new cases, Lagos has the highest with 230 infections, followed by Rivers and Delta States which reported 127 and 83 more cases respectively.

Others are FCT – 60, Oyo – 51, Edo – 31, Bayelsa – 27, Kaduna – 25, Plateau – 13, Ondo – six, Nasarawa – three, Ekiti and Kano – two, and Borno – one.

With the latest update on COVID-19 in Nigeria, Lagos now has a total of 8,407 cases, followed by Abuja and Kano which have 1,549 and 1,184 infections respectively.

CASE SUMMARY IN NIGERIA AS OF JUNE 20, 2020.

COVID-19 NIGERIA Saturday 11:45 pm 20 Jun 2020 Samples Tested 111,052

Confirmed Cases 19,808 Active Cases 12,584 Discharged Cases 6,718 Death 506

Confirmed Cases by State States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 8,407 6,848 1,436 123 FCT 1,549 1,046 475 28 Kano 1,184 422 712 50 Rivers 866 480 356 30 Oyo 860 569 282 9 Edo 779 587 161 31 Ogun 623 250 358 15 Kaduna 552 256 286 10 Delta 501 360 124 17 Borno 466 82 353 31 Gombe 451 211 226 14 Bauchi 447 114 322 11 Katsina 426 171 233 22 Jigawa 317 120 191 6 Ebonyi 234 97 137 Abia 221 125 93 3 Plateau 220 101 114 5 Imo 205 181 21 3 Nasarawa 184 90 88 6 Kwara 180 52 122 6 Bayelsa 155 117 29 9 Sokoto 135 6 115 14 Ondo 134 76 42 16 Enugu 126 92 29 5 Zamfara 76 71 5 Kebbi 67 21 40 6 Anambra 66 6 51 9 Niger 66 31 33 2 Akwa Ibom 65 23 40 2 Yobe 56 3 45 8 Osun 54 4 46 4 Adamawa 42 1 37 4 Benue 39 27 12 Ekiti 34 4 28 2 Taraba 18 8 10 Kogi 3 3

