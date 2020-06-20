Categories
channels tv News

Nigeria Records 661 More COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Exceed 500

 

Nigeria has recorded 661 more positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) – one of the highest figures reported so far in the country.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

This was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet on Saturday night, saying 19 more people died of complications related to the virus.

You won't see these cams anywhere! Only here, and it works! Nigerians are welcome too! Check it out!

661 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-230
Rivers-127
Delta-83
FCT-60
Oyo-51
Edo-31
Bayelsa-27
Kaduna-25
Plateau-13
Ondo-6
Nasarawa-3
Ekiti-2
Kano-2
Borno-1

19,808 confirmed
6,718 discharged
506 deaths pic.twitter.com/PH87IGyn5R

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 20, 2020

 

Giving a further update on the outbreak of the disease, the health agency noted that the new cases were reported in 13 states across the country and the Federal Capital Territory.

It added that Nigeria now has a total of 19,808 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 6,718 have been discharged with 506 others dead.

Of the new cases, Lagos has the highest with 230 infections, followed by Rivers and Delta States which reported 127 and 83 more cases respectively.

Trending Now!  Alleged R*pe: How D’banj’s Accuser Was ‘Forced’ To Delete Tweets – Lawyers Speak

Others are FCT – 60, Oyo – 51, Edo – 31, Bayelsa – 27, Kaduna – 25, Plateau – 13, Ondo – six, Nasarawa – three, Ekiti and Kano – two, and Borno – one.

With the latest update on COVID-19 in Nigeria, Lagos now has a total of 8,407 cases, followed by Abuja and Kano which have 1,549 and 1,184 infections respectively.

CASE SUMMARY IN NIGERIA AS OF JUNE 20, 2020.

COVID-19 NIGERIA

Saturday 11:45 pm 20 Jun 2020

Samples Tested

111,052

Confirmed Cases

19,808

Active Cases

12,584

Discharged Cases

6,718

Death

506

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 8,407 6,848 1,436 123
FCT 1,549 1,046 475 28
Kano 1,184 422 712 50
Rivers 866 480 356 30
Oyo 860 569 282 9
Edo 779 587 161 31
Ogun 623 250 358 15
Kaduna 552 256 286 10
Delta 501 360 124 17
Borno 466 82 353 31
Gombe 451 211 226 14
Bauchi 447 114 322 11
Katsina 426 171 233 22
Jigawa 317 120 191 6
Ebonyi 234 97 137
Abia 221 125 93 3
Plateau 220 101 114 5
Imo 205 181 21 3
Nasarawa 184 90 88 6
Kwara 180 52 122 6
Bayelsa 155 117 29 9
Sokoto 135 6 115 14
Ondo 134 76 42 16
Enugu 126 92 29 5
Zamfara 76 71 5
Kebbi 67 21 40 6
Anambra 66 6 51 9
Niger 66 31 33 2
Akwa Ibom 65 23 40 2
Yobe 56 3 45 8
Osun 54 4 46 4
Adamawa 42 1 37 4
Benue 39 27 12
Ekiti 34 4 28 2
Taraba 18 8 10
Kogi 3 3
Trending Now!  I’m The Acting National Chairman Of APC — Giadom Writes INEC

Leave a Reply

Naija singles are welcome! Find love here! Beautiful! Absolutely beautiful! Looking for love? Join in!

Ever taken a porn survey? Here's what it looks like!