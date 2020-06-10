Nigeria Records 409 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Hit 13,873

Nigeria on Wednesday June 10, recorded 409 new coronavirus cases taking the country’s total confirmed tally to 13,873.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) the new cases were spread across 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A tweet put out by the NCDC late on Wednesday showed that Lagos had the highest number of cases with 201 persons testing positive for the virus within the metropolis.

The tweet further revealed that 4,351 former patients have been discharged so far, while 382 deaths have been recorded.

409 new cases of #COVID19; Lagos-201

FCT- 85

Delta- 22

Edo- 16

Nasarawa- 14

Borno- 14

Kaduna- 14

Bauchi-10

Rivers-9

Enugu- 5

Kano- 5

Ogun- 4

Ondo- 4

Bayelsa- 2

Kebbi- 2

Plateau- 2 Total of:

13,873 confirmed cases

4,351 discharged

382 deaths pic.twitter.com/RDk2lvuKaG — NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 10, 2020

