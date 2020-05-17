Nigeria Records 338 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Near 6,000

Nigeria has recorded 338 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
In a tweet on its official handle late Sunday, the NCDC said Lagos had recorded 177 new cases, while Kano posted 64 cases.
Other regions with new cases include the FCT with 21, Rivers with 16, Plateau with 14, Oyo 11, Katsina nine, Jigawa and Kaduna with four each, and three cases from the trio of Abia, Bauchi, and Borno.
Gombe, Akwa Ibom, and Delta states also recorded two new cases each, while Kebbi and Sokoto shared two cases between them.
338 new cases of #COVID19;
177-Lagos
64-Kano
21-FCT
16-Rivers
14-Plateau
11-Oyo
9-Katsina
4-Jigawa
4-Kaduna
3-Abia
3-Bauchi
3-Borno
2-Gombe
2-Akwa Ibom
2-Delta
1-Ondo
1-Kebbi
1-Sokoto
5959 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 1594
Deaths: 182 pic.twitter.com/1nC9HjskN3
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 17, 2020
Earlier on Sunday, national coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, said President Muhammadu Buhari is set to address Nigerians on Monday over the pandemic.
While some expect the President to further relax lockdown measures precipitated by the virus, COVID-19 cases have continued to rise across the country.