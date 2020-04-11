Categories
Nigeria Records 13 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 318

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 318, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

13 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 11 in Lagos, 1 in Delta & 1 in Kano

As at 9:30pm 11th April there are 318 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths

There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria pic.twitter.com/xXbp6lX2mS

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 11, 2020

 

According to the NCDC, 11 of the new cases reported were found in Lagos, one in Delta and one in Kano.

“As at 9:30pm 11th April there are 318 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria,” the NCDC said in a tweet.

The agency also noted that 70 patients have been discharged with 10 deaths recorded.

More than half of the country’s 36 states have now reported at least one case of the deadly virus.

Earlier on Saturday, President Muhammadu Buhari said lockdown measures are “essential” to defeat the virus in Nigeria and urged citizens to “observe restrictions on movement where they are in place” during the Easter holiday.

Rows of beds inside the male section at a COVID-19 coronavirus isolation centre at the Sani Abacha stadium in Kano, Nigeria, on April 7, 2020. AMINU ABUBAKAR / AFP
Rows of beds inside the male section at a COVID-19 coronavirus isolation centre at the Sani Abacha stadium in Kano, Nigeria, on April 7, 2020. AMINU ABUBAKAR / AFP

 

Buhari made the comments in a statement released by his spokesman, Garba Shehu.

The President also said lockdown measures will last as long “as our scientific advisers declare they are necessary.”

“For those who suffer most egregiously” during the lockdown, Buhari said the government was ready to help assist with grains and distribution of small cash payments.

 

 

 

