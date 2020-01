Nigeria has overtaken Egypt as the largest rice producer in Africa. Nigeria now produces 8 million tonnes out of the Africa average of 14.6 million tonnes of rice annually. Egypt used to produce 4.3 tonnes annually but suffered a decline of almost 40 percent in the last one year.

