‘Nigeria key to Africa’s prosperity’

Lucas Ajanaku

THE United States (U.S.) has reiterated the importance of Nigeria’s entrepreneurs to the growth of the economies in the West African sub-region and its prosperity.

Its Consul-General Claire Pierangelo, who spoke on Tuesday in Lagos during a one-day capacity-building seminar for the first cohort of U.S. sponsored Tony Elumelu Foundation alumni, said population trends in Africa’s largest economy will not only mean the country could become the world’s third most populous country by 2050, but events in the country could have wide-ranging global repercussions.

“If Nigeria is successful, it’s extremely young population will represent a tremendous source of productive labour and an extremely attractive market for a variety of products and services. Its success will be Africa’s success and the world will also benefit from the creativity and resourcefulness of its people.

“That is why the government of the U.S. cares so deeply about supporting entrepreneurship in Nigeria. Right now, according to sources, SMEs run by entrepreneurs create about 85 percent of all jobs in this country. We are therefore committed to working with you and our local partners, including the Tony Elumelu Foundation, to help you maximise opportunities to use your drive and skills to create a better Nigeria for all of us,” she said.

The Chief Executive Officer, Tony Elumelu Foundation, Ms. Ifeanyinwa Ugochukwu, who expressed the organization’s appreciation for the partnership with the U.S. Consulate-General, highlighted the importance of strategic alliances for the country’s sustained economic development.

