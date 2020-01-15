“Nigeria Is Open To More Investments” – Osinbajo Tells Foreign Investors

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday declared that Nigeria was open to more investments from foreign companies in the areas of construction, manufacturing and technology, among others.

Osinbajo spoke when he received at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, a Turkish business delegation led by Turkey’s Minister of Trade, Ruhsar Pekcan.

The Vice President, who noted that he looks forward to greater co-operation between the two countries exploring other areas to deepen economic ties, said:

“I think also that more opportunities will come for further interactions with Turkey, especially in the light of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) we just signed. “I believe very strongly that this is an opportunity also for Turkey to participate fully in the African economies, in particular Nigeria’s economy. “As you are well aware, several Turkish companies are already operating in Nigeria in construction, manufacturing and other areas.”

He added that the Federal Government is looking forward to more foreign investments in Nigeria in different sectors.

In her remarks, the Turkish Minister of Trade, said the Turkish government is looking forward to improving the bilateral trade volume between Nigeria and Turkey and deepening economic ties.

Pekcan noted that there were several Turkish companies already in Nigeria and Turkish investors willing to invest in different sectors in the country.

She also thanked the Nigerian government for its continued support in tackling the global threat of terrorism.

Senior government officials at the meeting include the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Chief Niyi Adebayo; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada and the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr. Segun Awolowo.

In another development, the Vice President received a delegation from the Law Students Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN), the umbrella body of all law students in the country.

During the meeting, Osinbajo, according to a statement made available by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, said young Nigerians play very important roles in building the Nigerian enterprise and urged them to embrace opportunities to make those contributions.

Describing the association’s innovative campaign, LAWSAN Goes to School, as laudable, the Vice President said he was impressed by the quality, scope of work and thoughtfulness behind initiatives being driven by the association.

LAWSAN Goes to School is an outreach for creating awareness among secondary school students on certain important aspects of the Law in the society.

In his remarks, President of the students’ body, Mr. Emmanuel Nwobodo, said the campaign was part of the association’s drive to give back to the society.

