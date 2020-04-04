Nigeria Has Turned Our Doctors & Microbiologists To Chefs, Bakers & Event Planners” -Seun Kuti

Award-winning singer, Seun Kuti has urged Nigerians to think of the coronavirus pandemic as a wake-up call to know what needs to be valued.

The singer took to his Instagram page to query the whereabouts of Microbiology and virology graduates in the country who are supposed to be working to find a cure for the virus. According to him, the Nigerian system has sadly turned many of them into bakers, chefs and event planners. He added that the coronavirus is a wake-up call to reassess what is supposed to be valued in the world today.

He wrote: “Where are the Nigerian microbiologists? Where are the virologists? We’ve graduated thousands of them from the universities, but the Nigerian system has sent them, to Events planning, Chefs, Bakers, Fashion Designers…. This is the Nigeria that we have created.

I think this is a wake-up call and I think we need to start reassessing what Value really is in the world today. When you are proud to allow ur lawyers make ur shoes. Doctors sewing cloths scientist planning events and you tell everyone how you are ‘leading a nation’. Shame shame shame.”

See the post below:

