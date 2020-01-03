Despites Ghana’s high religious status, it appears most citizens pretend but hide behind their computers and phones to enjoy this adult movie

As the year ends, Pornhub has come out with top 25 countries that search for BBW and it appears Ghana and Nigeria are on top

The term BBW is simply a way to describe thick or curvy women. It is an abbreviation of Big Beautiful Woman.

Watch the full list of as it was released by Pornhub Below;

The post Nigeria, Ghana Are On Top On Pornhub’s Search List [PHOTO] appeared first on Breaking Times.

