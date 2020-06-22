Nigeria, Australia Partner To Address Environmental Challenges

The Ministry of Environment says it will collaborate with Australian Government to address some environmental issues affecting Nigeria.

Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, the Minister of State for Environment made this known while receiving the Australian High Commissioner, Ms Claire Ireland on Monday in Abuja.

Ikeazor said that the Australian high commission had being working closely with the Ministry of Environment and Ministry of Mines and Steel where they share ideas on environmental and mineral resources issues.

“Bear in mind that Australian and Nigeria are common wealth Nations, we come together to tackle climate change crisis and come up with solution.

”The Australia High Commission has done a documentary about mentoring and having young girls in leadership position, so that the young girls can take over from us when we expire,” she said.

Speaking, Ireland said that both countries have similarities on environment, climate, soil and natural resources, such as minerals, saying both countries have a lot to share with each other.

“I am the first female high commissioner in Nigeria and environment is an area I have passion for, I am looking for opportunity to work together and also support women.

“Australian has large coastal line and we have mangrove issues like Nigeria but we have the experience in restoring mangrove, which we will also share with Nigeria,” she said.

