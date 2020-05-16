Nidae is currently an independent artist who hails from the southern part of Nigeria with the intention to approach different concepts in music and influence the world with his own unique sounds. His Song speaks about insights of the struggles of a hustler and also attribute prayers of hope and rewards yet to come. He has firmly decided to interest his fans and music lovers with his brand new single titled – “Nor Nor” Produced, mixed and mastered by lyquidmix .

Listen and Enjoy below

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Nidae-Nor-Nor.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

The post Nidae – “Nor Nor” (Prod. by LiquidMix) appeared first on tooXclusive.