Ngige woos ASUU with IPPIS, UTAS merger

By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to merge the Federal Government’s Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS) with the union’s proposed University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

The minister got an ally in the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, for the two payroll systems to be fused.

ASUU President Biodun Ogunyemi, who announced this yesterday in a statement in Abuja, said the union remained committed to its tradition of consultation and dialogue.

He added that Ngige and Mustapha only alluded to the possibility of merging UTAS with IPPIS.

The statement reads: “President Buhari agreed with ASUU that education, particularly university education, holds the key to the future of the country. The union, on its part, noted with interest Mr. President’s comment that the ‘Minister of Education has a lot of work to do’ after which he handed over the position paper of ASUU on the issues raised to the minister for a follow-up.

“As expected, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, spoke spiritedly in defence of IPPIS, including levelling some unfounded allegations against ASUU in order to portray the union in bad light before Mr. President.”

“However, some other officials of government (like Minister of Labour and Employment and Secretary to Government of the Federation) alluded to the possibility of ‘marrying’ ASUU’s UTAS with IPPIS…”

“Also, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning created the wrong impression that a substantial number of ASUU members had enrolled in IPPIS in defiance of the union. For the avoidance of doubt, however, the minister failed to provide the ratio of academic to non-academic in her questionable data.

“To put the record straight, and contrary to what was reported in the official media, at no point during the meeting did President Buhari put a closure to the ongoing discussion on ASUU’s preference for the UTAS or directed that the salaries of ASUU members be stopped for failure to enrol in IPPIS.

“Any report to the contrary is calculated to mislead not only the public but to weaken the resolve of the academic staff, a large majority of who are standing by the position of our union.

“ASUU remains committed to its tradition of consultation and dialogue, which informed the engagement with President Buhari on Thursday, January 9, 2020 with the hope that all the prayers sought would receive the expected prompt attention.”

