Ngige to aspirants: Don’t drag me into Anambra guber polls

Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has cautioned governorship aspirants in the November 2021 governorship election in Anambra State to leave him alone and mind their business.

The minister was reacting to a report which claimed that he had been mobilising members of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to secure the party’s ticket in a bid to replace the present governor of the state, Chief Willie Obiano, when his tenure ends next year.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

But in a statement by his media aide, Emmanuel Nzomiwu, on Friday, the minister described the report as “baseless, unfounded, and devoid of an iota of truth.”

He said he owed no apology to anybody for pitching tent with loyal and faithful members of APC in the state from inception in 2012, who were once tagged ‘Boko Haram members’ for supporting “their great party.”

Ngige also said he had no regrets recommending such committed and steadfast party members for federal appointments allocated to the state.

Part of the statement said: “Although this utterly mischievous and deceitful report was not credited to anybody in particular, the minister wants to make it clear that he has not at any time told anybody that he wants to contest for the Anambra governorship seat, neither has he overtly or covertly shown any interest.”

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

