Neymar’s Mother Dating 22-Year-Old Gamer

Neymar’s mother, Nadine Gonçalves, has revealed she is dating 22-year-old gamer and model, Tiago Ramos, a relationship to which the PSG star has given his blessing.

While Neymar is back in Brazil during the suspension of European football due to the coronavirus crisis, his mother, Nadine Gonçalves, has stolen the headlines this Sunday following the revelation of her new relationship with a man six years younger than the PSG star.

Nadine, who split from Neymar’s father in 2016 after 25 years of marriage, has raised a few eyebrows with her latest post, in which she revealed her relationship with 22-year-old Tiago Ramos.

On Saturday evening (Brazil time), Nadine published a photo of her and Ramos sharing a warm embrace in her garden, together with the message: “The inexplicable cannot be explained, you live it…”

According to Brazilian press reports, 22-year-old Ramos is a model who also forms part of a gaming team called 4K Easy. It is unclear when the pair started dating, but Ramos, who has previously admitted to being a big Neymar fan, was pictured at football star’s lavish birthday party in Paris in February.

Neymar gives his blessing

At time of writing, Nadine’s Instagram post had close to 300,000 likes and almost 34,000 comments, including one from her famous son which suggests his approval of the relationship.

“Be happy mom, love you,” wrote Neymar, who is not the only Brazilian football star to have been linked to a somewhat unusual relationship recently.

At the end of March, it was revealed that Shanghai SIPG winger, Hulk, had married his ex-wife’s niece, in order to allow his new partner to gain visa entry to stay in China so they could be together. The Brazil striker split from his ex-wife Iran Angelo in July of last year after 12 years of marriage.

