Newcastle To Spend €135m On Red Hot Italian Striker

Newcastle United are working on becoming one of the biggest club’s in England and are ready to spend €135m in total to snap up Italian international, Ciro Immobile, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Magpies are close to selling the club to a Saudi investor and the Public Investment Fund willing to make a statement signing. Immobile has scored 27 goals in 26 Serie A matches this term and leads more establish goalscorers like Cristiano Ronaldo and Edin Dzeko.

Interestingly, Immobile’s contract with Lazio expires in June 2023 but Italian media have claimed that the club is looking at offering him a new bumper new deal at the Olimpico that will scare away potential buyers. Lazio President Claudio Lotito wants the forward’s contract to be extended until 2025 and is prepared to offer €4m a year.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Saudi investors, who are currently waiting for the approval from the Premier League to buy Newcastle United, have already contacted Immobile’s representatives.

The report claim that the Italian will be offered a five-year deal with a net salary of €8m (€16m a year gross) plus a transfer fee of €55m to the Biancocelesti.

source:- fcnaija

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

