New Super Eagles Star Rates Chelsea Bound Forward High

Newly invited Super Eagles defender, Kingsley Ehizibue has rated Chelsea bound Timo Werner high after facing the German international in the Bundesliga.

The young right-back who is tipped to blossom in the nearest future has hailed RB Leipzig striker Werner and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho as two of the very best he has faced so far in the Bundesliga.

Speaking with Dutch website Voetbal International, he said: “I played against a lot of big teams and big players. Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner, in particular, are really very good.”

The Nigerian also reserved special praise for German champions, Bayern Munich and described the players of the club as robots because of the level of their efficiency.

“It all seems so simple what they do, so easy. But it is so incredibly good. At Bayern, they think ten steps ahead. I don’t know what they’re doing there in Munich, but they’re like robots,” the Koln star revealed.

Interestingly, the Bavarians are on a 13-game winning streak and lead the league table with 73 points after 31 games, seven points more than second-placed Dortmund.

Hans-Dieter Flick’s men have won 23 games, only lost four matches this season against Hoffenheim, Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia M’gladbach.

Before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ehizibue was handed a first call-up to the Super Eagles for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Sierra Leone.

Koln will face Bayer Leverkusen at BayArena on Wednesday and Ehizibue will hope to get game-time.

