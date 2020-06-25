New Mum, Erica Mena Flaunts Her Flat Tummy Barely 4 Months After Childbirth

American reality TV star, Erica Mena has made a bold body recovery barely 4 months after giving birth.

The celebrity has flaunted her flat tummy after losing all her baby fat with many people asking for her secret just months after giving birth.

Some however have concluded that she may have undergone surgery to get her flat tummy back as she has not revealed the secret to the flat tummy.

