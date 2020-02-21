New GM ‘will stop’ building collapse

By Tajudeen Adebanjo

LAGOS State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Dr. Tajudeen Abiodun Afolabi as the general manager of Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory (LSMTL).

Afolabi succeeds Olalekan Ajani.

He is a civil servant with a record of impeccable performance in various positions.

Afolabi was director of Farm Services in Ministry of Agriculture; director of Enforcement & Advocacy; and director of Conservation and Ecology Department in Ministry of Environment, among others.

Afolabi, at his maiden press briefing, said he would checkmate building collapse.

He said there would be zero-tolerance for buildings without adequate pre-test.

“The governor is passionate about the wellbeing of Lagosians and we cannot afford to fail him.

‘’We will work day and night to reduce building collapse…” he said.

The agency, he said, would embark on public enlightenment on the importance of carrying out tests on all materials for construction.

“Do you know that not using proper water could have negative effect on buildings? We don’t want houses that will not stand the test of time. The developers need to be properly monitored; we have witnessed enough building collapse in Lagos State. We need to bring it to an end and we will not compromise standard in going about the monitoring,” he said.

Afolabi vowed the agency would be strict with enforcement and prosecute those who flout the law.

“We may work on weekends. We can’t be relaxing while things are not right in the society. This year is going to be a turning around in reducing collapse buildings in the state. I will always be on the field,” he said.

