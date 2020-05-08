Neville Backs Man Utd To Challenge Liverpool For PL Title Next Season

Gary Neville says he’s ‘starting to feel confident’ Manchester United can challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title next season.

United are currently fifth in the table, 37 points behind the Reds, who are a maximum of two wins away from winning their first league title in 30 years.

Despite that huge gap, Neville believes the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen the season suspended since April 3, could benefit United.

‘United have found it hard to keep prices and wages down but they will be in a really strong position to hold their nerve this summer,’ he told Sky Sports.

‘It will be really important, they had found some form before this and the glass looked half full than half empty and being 30 points or whatever it is off Liverpool. I am starting to feel confident United could challenge next season.’

The first half of United’s season was blighted by inconsistency, which saw them beat Chelsea and Manchester City, but struggle against teams below them in the table.

But the arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window has given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side the creative spark they needed to break down stubborn defences.

Neville is now hopeful that the club can make several more signings and bridge the gap between them and the division’s leading clubs.

‘They need to add three of four quality players to that and United will be able to cpaitalise on the market this summer, to do some business,’ he added.

