Neva – “Owo Ni Koko” ft. Insane Chip X Romeo Max

Talented Nigerian singer, Neva debuts his 2020 single “Owo Ni Koko” which features rising artistes; Insane Chip and Romeo Max.

Odoh Chinecherem Boniface, aka Mr Neva is an Afro Pop talent from Uzo Uwani North LGA in Akpugo Ezidike village Enugu state. He started his music career in Onitsha Anambra state, before he moved to Port Harcourt in 2017 where he met Marvey beat, that helped him project his career producing initial massive singles before moving to Lagos in 2018.

On this first official duet for 2020, he joined hands with the talented Insane Chips and the explosive Romeo Max and the outcome is this motivation that would live you with a spark of Focus.

