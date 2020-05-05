Categories
NEMA confirms death of North-East Zonal Coordinator

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Tuesday, confirmed the death of its North-East Zonal Coordinator, Saidu Ahmed.

Abdulkadir Ibrahim, Principal Information Officer, NEMA, North-East Zone, made the confirmation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

Ibrahim said the coordinator died at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) after battling an illness.

“We are still at the hospital to receive the body,” the principal information officer said.

He prayed to Allah to forgive the soul of the deceased and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

(NAN)

