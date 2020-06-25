Ndombele For Coutinho – The New Trade Barcelona Are Looking At

Barcelona are willing to help French midfielder Ndombele leave Tottenham and coach Jose Mourinho, whom he has fallen out with. It could also be a good way of moving on Philippe Coutinho.

The Independent say that Barcelona, conscious of Ndombele’s situation, have spoke to the English side about a trade deal for Coutinho or Nelson Semedo.

. Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

However they say this operation would be difficult given that Tottenham want to recoup the 55 million they paid Olympique Lyon in 2019. Bayern Munich and PSG are also interested so Barcelona would have tough competition.

source:- allfootballapp

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

