NDLEA Arrests 127 Drug Suspects, Convicts 34 In Adamawa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Adamawa Command, convicted 34 drug offenders and arrested 127 suspects in 2019.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Alhaji Idris Bello told journalists on Saturday in Yola that the suspects comprised of 125 men and two women while the 34 convicted persons were all men aged between 18-50 years.

He said: “In the year under review, a total of 605.555 kilogramme of assorted drugs were seized by the command.

“The seized items included Cannabis Sativa, 313. 342 kilogramme, and Psychotropic Substances, 292. 213 kilogramme.

“The command also made first time, exceptional seizure of five cartons of Pentazocine injections which weighed 21.00 kilogramme.

“The Command, in its efforts to tackle the trend of drug abuse, also organised 40 Drug Abuse Preventive Education (DAPE) lectures in its community outreach programmes across the state.

He commended the Joint Task Force (JTF) for its efforts that ensured the arrest of people believed to be involved in drug-related cases in the state.

Bello said the command admitted 14 clients, aged between 15 and 53, into its rehabilitation facility, with 10 successfully rehabilitated and discharged.

(NAN)

