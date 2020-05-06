NCS Apapa command generates N39.877b in April

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Area Command, generated N39.877 billion in the month of April.

Mrs Nkeiruka Nwala, Deputy Superintendent of Customs and Public Relations Officer of the command, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

Nwala said the record indicated an appreciable increase of over N 2.5 billion when compared with the corresponding period of 2019 with N37.391 billion.

She said that the command generated N38.489 billion in the month of March as against N39.877 billion collected in April, which indicates an increase of over N1.388 billion.

“Recall that the command in the first quarter of this year generated N110.204 billion even with lots of challenges globally and Nigeria is not isolated from these challenges as critical sectors of the economy are adversely affected.

“However, the Nigeria Customs Service, and in particular, the Apapa Area Command remain resolute at ensuring that we collect the much needed revenue for the Federal Government and also ensure the safety and well-being of the citizenry.

“This is through curtailing smuggling to its barest minimum while facilitating legitimate import and export trades,” he said.

Nwala said that the increase in revenue collection was a product of many factors including, strict application of import guidelines, increased level of compliance by stakeholders and openness to address all complaints from importers promptly, among other measures.

She said that in line with the Presidential directive, the Apapa Port remained open and customs officers were on ground discharging their functions of collecting revenue and securing the nation’s seaports against influx of prohibited goods.

Nwala, however, called on importers to use the opportunity of the Presidential directive to evacuate their consignments before normal activities resume.

The public relations officer, said that NCS had resolved to service its esteemed stakeholders with utmost diligence.

She called on other stakeholders in the clearance chain to play their respective roles to move the nation forward especially at this trying time.

(NAN)

