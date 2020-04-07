NCDC confirms new cases in Edo, Kwara, FCT

Bisi Olaniyi (Benin), Adekunle Jimoh (Ilorin) and Ernest Nwokolo (Ogun)

Six more Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were yesterday confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Edo and Kwara states.

The cases announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control took the national tally from 232 to 238.

But the Ogun State government announced the discovery of two additional cases in its domain. The cases were not captured in the figures announced by the NCDC as at 9.30pm.

According to the NDDC, two additional cases in Edo took the state’s tally to 11 and Kwara joined the list of states with confirmed COVID-19 patients with two cases in Ilorin.

In Abeokuta, the two cases took the Ogun State tally to six.

Edo Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, who had earlier announced the cases, spoke of plans by the state to create makeshift markets in public primary and secondary schools to pave the way for the fumigation of the ware points.

He declared also that it has become mandatory for residents to wear face masks, adding that local manufacturing of face masks local tailors will be encouraged.

Medical face masks, he said will be restricted to health professionals.

Shaibu said Governor Godwin Obaseki, who went into seclusion a fortnight ago, but tested negative and working from home, will resume today.

Also the Kwara Technical Committee on COVID-19 identified one of the cases as the wife of the of University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) patient, a United Kingdom (UK) returnee, who died last Thursday and the other another UK returnee.

In a statement, spokesperson of the COVID-19 Committee, Rafiu Ajakaye, said the government will give details and unfold further measures to curtail the spread of the infection at a news conference by 11am today.

In Abeokuta, Governor Dapo Abiodun said his administration plans mobile testing of residents for COVID-19.

He told reporters that the index cases have no travel history with Coronavirus endemic countries or contacts with people having travel history.

Abiodun said the development showed that the virus has no respect for class, age, sex or any demographic variables, hence the need for everybody to be more vigilant, observe social distancing, regular hands washing and respiratory hygiene.

He said while one of the index cases came from Mowe in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area, the other hails from Yewa South Local Government Area, adding that by the latest development, confirmed cases are now distributed across the three senatorial districts of the Gateway State.

