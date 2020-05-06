NCAC donates facemasks, sanitisers to police

Ozolua Uhakehme, Assistant Editor Arts

The Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe has donated COVID-19 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to members of the Nigeria Police Force. This donation, which is a continuation of the support of the Council to the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, is to enhance the security of officers and men of the force who are in the frontline in the effort to curb the spread of the virus. The items donated include locally made customized face shield, regular face masks made of local fabric and Sanitizers, liquid soap, Information and Communication materials among others.

Making this donation, Otunba Runsewe commended the gallantry of the Police Force and their commitment to the enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines. He also commended the Inspector General of Police Muhammed Abubakar Adamu for directing members of the force to respect citizens’ human rights in the discharge of their duties. He thanked Mr. President for showing exemplary leadership and commitment to the eradication of the epidemic.

The Inspector General of Police who was represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations Mr. Mojid Ali in his acceptance speech thanked Otunba Runsewe and his management team for appreciating the efforts of the Nigerian Police Force in the fight against COVID-19.

The DIG noted that the donation by the Director General of NCAC is yet another demonstration of his outstanding commitment to duty and to the development of the Nigerian nation.

He appealed to other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the good gesture of NCAC boss by assisting the police with similar donations.

It will be recalled that on April 23, the Director General of NCAC formally launched the COVID -19 Person Protection Equipment that was mass produced for distribution to people and institutions in the frontline in the fight against Corona Virus.

Runsewe called on all members of the public to see the COVID 19 epidemic as a national emergency and urged everyone to join hands with the government at all levels to overcome it adding that with God on our side, we will all see the end of the epidemic.

