Nawa o! Seven Apprehended For Stealing 5-year-old Boy

Seven suspects have been arrested by operatives of the anti-Kidnapping unit of the #Imostate police command for allegedly stealing a five-year-old boy.

According to the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, policemen arrested a 39-year-old Nkechi Iroegbu, who led the operatives to the hideout of the other members of syndicate where they were arrested.

Ikeokwu said“On January 12, the Command received a report of a stolen child, one Godday Obi, 5 years old, at umuejechi, Nekede.

Acting on that report, the command’s Anti-Kidnapping unit swung into action and upon credible information, arrested one Nkechi Iroegbu (39), a native of Akoli Imenyi, Bende LGA, Abia state. She confessed to the crime.

Sequel to the confessions of Nkechi Iroegbu, the following suspects were arrested.

They are Chukwudi Ndukwe; Edu Akpan of No.102 Elelenwo street, PortHarcourt; Chinwendu Uzonwu (39) of Oba in Anambra state; Chinyeaka Gregory (50) of No.11, Boundary Road, Umungasi, Aba; Chidinma Ekwundu (49) from Awka in Anambra state and Eucharia Onwuduba (46) of Number 31 Aniekwe street, Fegge, Onitsha, Anambra state.”

