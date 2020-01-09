Navy urges graduate officers to enhance skills

By Elo Edremoda, Warri

To effectively tackle security challenges in Nigeria, newly graduating officers of the Nigerian Naval Engineering College (NNEC), Sapele in Delta State, have been charged to improve on other skills, beyond the technical training gained in the college.

The Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command, Rear Admiral Stanford Enoch, gave the charge, during the graduation ceremony of 196 officers, including nine Army personnel at the NNEC.

The graduands comprise 196 trainees of the Artificer Course (A30B and A32A), Automobile Mechanic Course 20, Basic Mechanic Course 31, 3rd Rate Driving Qualifying Course, 2nd Rate and 3rd Rate Firemen Courses.

According to the FOC, the ability of the officers to deliver on tasks outside of their technical trainings, will go a long way in adding value to the military.

He expressed gratitude to the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, for investments in infrastructure, teaching aids and other resources made available to the college.

Enoch, who was special guest of honour, noted that the training standard of the college has continued to improve and it is reflected in the results of the graduands.

“They have spent about four years and have been given the best. This programme was interspersed with training attachment which also helped to enhance their skills.

“However, when they go into the field, they are going to meet their superiors who have been on ground, so on the job training is very key. A few of them may have some other skills to exploit, to further improve themselves beyond what they have been taught.

“They should also exploit personal abilities to add value to the Navy, so that overall, we will be able to have Nigerian content to maintain our ships and reduce our expenditure through importation .

“They should realise that they have been in the training environment for a long period and going into the field, they should avoid temptations. They should also know that they could be deployed to perform duties order than just technical duties because they are military personnel first of all.

“And so, they must be disciplined, keep themselves away from trouble, from drugs and other vice that may reduce their work and value,” Enoch advised.

He further remarked on the partnership between the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Navy in the training of personnel, adding that it has “helped to foster inter-agency corporation while also developing technical manpower capacity for the services”.

