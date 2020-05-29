Navy redeploys 110 senior officers in major shake-up

From Okodili Ndidi, Nicholas Kalu, Abuja and Precious Igbonwelundu

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has approved the redeployment of 110 senior officers.

A statement on Thursday in Abuja by the Director of Information, Nigerian Navy, Commodore Suleman Dahun, said: “…Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas has approved new appointments of some senior officers in the Nigerian Navy. The major reshuffle affected 110 senior officers, consisting of 33 Rear Admirals and 77 Commodores.”

The statement listed the names, ranks and new offices for the senior officers.

Also, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has ordered the immediate posting and redeployment of 11 commissioners of police to various commands and formations.

The police said last night the Federal Government reorganised the Force to address threats posed by the dynamics of crime in the country.

The postings and redeployment are as follows: Edo State, CP Johnson Babatunde Kokumo; Osun State, CP Undie J. Adie; Bauchi State, CP Lawal Jimeta Tanko; Ebonyi State, CP Philip Sule Maku; Gombe State, CP Ahmed Maikudi Shehu; Ondo State, CP Bolaji Amidu Salami and Oyo State, CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu.

Others are: Eastern Port, CP Evelyn T. Peterside; Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD), CP Okon Etim Ene; Airport Command, CP Bello Maikwashi and Anti-Fraud Unit (FCID Annex Lagos), CP Olukolu Tairu Shina.

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Force Headquarters, Abuja, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), the IGP urged the newly posted officers to ensure they “consolidate and advance the gains of their predecessors particularly in the implementation of community-policing, crime prevention, public security, public safety and general crime fighting”.

Adamu also enjoined everyone to cooperate with the police commissioners to enable them succeed in their new areas of responsibilities.

