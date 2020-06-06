Nasty C x T.I. – “They Don’t”

Nasty C and T.I leads their voice to give the Black man a good life among the White human with this thought song – “They Don’t”, An Hip-Pop Masterpiece that comes with good content.

South African Rapper, Nasty C teamed up with American Rapper- T. I (troubleman31 TIP) to deliver this conscious song titled “They Don’t“. This track initially was recorded about a year ago but it feels like a new song cos of the lyrics and content. The song talks about the challenges the Black Man face in the western world, the Racism and police Brutality.

Nasty C decided to lead his voice on the trending ‘Black Lives Matter‘ with this record, his own little contribution to Racism and Black Brutality. While releasing the song he shared; ‘Addressing racial injustices in wake of police brutality protests. All funds from the record will go towards Until Freedom & The Solidarity Fund‘…

Nasty C has always sought to make the globe even smaller through his music. He has toured Africa, Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. He has brought his own live performance headline package, the Ivyson Tour, to Kenya, Zimbabwe, Namibia and more. The most recent six-city Ivyson Tour last year was a sold-out smash with over 16,000 attendees in each of the four cities in which it was held (Durban, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Namibia).

Listen to “They Don’t” by Nasty C featuring T.I and Enjoy!

Also watch official Lyrics video for ‘They Don’t‘ below and get familiar with the thoughtful song

