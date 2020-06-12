Nasty C – “Eazy”

The Zulu Man, Nasty C comes through with a conscious hip-pop tune dubbed “Eazy”

South Africa’s raving rapper – Nasty C finally blesses his fans with a brand new single he titles “Eazy“. This a mid tempo Hip-Pop/Rap record that comes with a thankful content and conscious sound /Lyrics. It’s a follow up to his last week release, ‘They Don’t‘ a song he used to lead his voice about the ‘Black Lives Matter’ featuring American rapper T.I.

On “Eazy” Nasty C shares that every blessings he prayed for fell right onto him, now his life is on the easy mode. After hustling his way up, he is now living a stress free life. See song production credits below

Associated Performer, Vocal Producer, Vocals: Nasty C

Studio Personnel, Engineer: Roy Lenzo

Producer: Blasian Beats

Composer Lyricist: Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo

Composer Lyricist: Mathius Herman..

Nasty C has always sought to make the globe even smaller through his music. He has toured Africa, Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. He has brought his own live performance headline package, the Ivyson Tour, to Kenya, Zimbabwe, Namibia and more. The most recent six-city Ivyson Tour last year was a sold-out smash with over 16,000 attendees in each of the four cities in which it was held (Durban, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Namibia).

