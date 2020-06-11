NASS Celebrates Abba Kyari With Outstanding Service Award

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, on Thursday was hosted by the House of Representatives, Igbere TV reports.

Mr. Kyari was at the green chamber to receive an “Award for Outstanding Service” for his exceptional work in the fight against criminality across the country.

The DCP received the Award following a motion of urgent public importance brought by Rep. Ahmad Usman Jaha, from Borno, prompting the House to resolve to recognising the young police officer was based on his extraordinary courage and patriotism in tackling high profile crimes.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

