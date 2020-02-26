Categories
News

NAMCOS retains PUDEC trophy

okon loagos-resolution_technologies_resotech-app_download_wetinhappen_commission_affiliates

Our Reporter

 

The Mass Communication Department of Paul University, Awka, Anambra State   has retained  the annual departmental football   trophy following a 2-0 defeat of  their Accounting and Business Administration counterparts.

With a goal in each half from Chigozie Madubuachi (10th minute) and Jude Anthony (60thminute), the communicators sealed the victory.

Read Also: Dare to inaugurate Sports Industry Working Group

 

The final match was particularly interesting with the cheerleading group lead by Ada Mbonu all over the place cheering their players to win the trophy. Others in the cheerleading train were Linda Nwufo, Egbe Genevieve, Nwaoru Blessing, Iwu Chidinma and Ewuzie Chidimmawin.

Trending Now!  Mourinho: UCL Exit Nothing New For United, Sevilla’s First Goal Hurt

Before the final match, Mass Comm defeated the Department of Economics 2-1 in the first leg and 5-1 in the second leg to earn a berth to the final.

Coach of the communicators, Daniel Okoye, was elated after the victory: “I am very happy about this win because it is not easy. As the coach I am very proud of my boys, and I can say the win is from hard work.”

Leave a Reply

adertisee_online_blog_wetinhappen_prices-popular_blogs+nigeria_akwa_ibom