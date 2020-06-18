Naira Marley – “Stupid Dance”

Naira Marley comes through with this trap record titled “Stupid Dance”… this to whet our appetite before the release of his forthcoming single – ‘As E Dey Go’ (Wuge Dance)

While we anticipate the full track of the new tune (As E Dey Go Snippet) Naira Marley shared on his Instagram two days ago, we bring forth this smashing Trap/Pop song dubbed “Stupid Dance” by the Marlian President. Off his early body of work, trap music project- Gotta Dance.

London’s underground legend Naira Marley is a key pioneer in the UK AfroBashment scene, fusing his inimitable Lagos accent with trap, bashment, grime and afrobeats to create a sound that encapsulates the melting pot of London’s constantly innovative club scene.

“Stupid Dance” talks about getting wild (drinking, smoking, sexing) and at same time smiling to the bank, cashing out… Listen below

