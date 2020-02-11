Controversial singer, Naira Marley has recovered his Twitter account which was recently hacked.
The “Soapy” singer’s account was hacked on Monday, February 10, 2020, by a hacker from Denmark who changed the user ID of the account to @Fros. However, it didn’t take for the account to be recovered by the singer but the main issue is the difficulty in searching for his account.
The new handle is @Nairamarle which is still a bit difficult to search for. The best and easiest way to get his handle on Twitter is to search with the initial hacker’s handle @Fros.
See the photo below:
The post Naira Marley Recovers Official Twitter Account Taken Over By Denmark Hacker appeared first on tooXclusive.