Controversial singer, Naira Marley has recovered his Twitter account which was recently hacked.

The “Soapy” singer’s account was hacked on Monday, February 10, 2020, by a hacker from Denmark who changed the user ID of the account to @Fros. However, it didn’t take for the account to be recovered by the singer but the main issue is the difficulty in searching for his account.

The new handle is @Nairamarle which is still a bit difficult to search for. The best and easiest way to get his handle on Twitter is to search with the initial hacker’s handle @Fros.

See the photo below:

The post Naira Marley Recovers Official Twitter Account Taken Over By Denmark Hacker appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

