Naira Marley Reacts To Execujet Calling Him & His Crew Bunch Of Useless People

Lool they asked for our names on the jet though and looooooooool ur pilot is a Marlian and everybody there is a Marlian too.. my name is Azeez Adeshina Fashola and my lil brothers name is moshood babatunde fashola grin grin grin and u was begging me to tag y’all
Do u know that over 20,000 Marlians travel with executive jet a month. We won’t be using ur useless airline again for calling us useless.
Thank God we didn’t crash on that flight sha because we nearly did.
BTW We didn’t book the flight ourselves.