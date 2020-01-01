Controversial Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley has topped the list of people who are not expected to make heaven.

The list was compiled and released by a Twitter user identified as @Calabar_sheriff. Although it remains unknown the parameters he used to arrive at the list.

Reacting to the controversial list, the fast-rising singer replied to the user by screaming: ‘why me’

The post Naira Marley Reacts As He Tops List Of People That Won’t Make Heaven Ahead Of OBJ And Tinubu appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

