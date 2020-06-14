Naira Marley & BBNaija Star, Kim Oprah Ignore Lockdown & Interstate Travel Ban To Hold Concert In Abuja

Sensational singer, Naira Marley has once again defied lockdown orders and interstate travel by performing at a concert with Big brother star, Kim Oprah.

With the number of coronavirus cases increasing, Nigerians are still living in fear and have continued to avoid crowded places. Despite the ease of lockdown, Nigerians aren’t taking any chances and have refused to hold parties and even private gatherings. The Nigerian government also put in place a ban on interstate travel by air and road to prevent further spread of the virus. The Nigerian music industry was also hit by the pandemic as artistes were forced to cancel tours and shows due to safety reasons.

However, to the surprise of Nigerians, Naira Marley, and Big Brother reality star, Kim Oprah hosted a music concert in Abuja. A video where both celebrities came down from a plane had surfaced on the internet but no one knew their location and purpose of traveling at that time.

The concert was slated for Saturday night and was intended to be a drive-by concert to be hosted specifically by Kim Oprah and Naira Marley to perform. It was said to have been put together by Play Network Africa, Traffic Bar, El’Carnival, and sponsored by Glenfiddich. Silverbird Entertainment Centre was also reported to be the venue with Nairabox and Ariiya selling the tickets.

The concert which was stated to be a drive-by concert sparked outrage as a video showing a large number of people without any personal protective equipment like gloves and face masks were in attendance.

This unfortunate concert by Naira Marley was put together by Play Network Africa, Traffic Bar, El’Carnival and was proudly sponsored by Glenfiddich. Silverbird Entertainment Centre was the venue while Nairabox and Ariiya sold the tickets. There, you have your Covidiots! https://t.co/A8K347Vfy8 — Demola Of Lagos (@OmoGbajaBiamila) June 14, 2020

