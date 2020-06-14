Naira Marley And Kim Oprah Flouts Social Distancing Rules, Hold Concert In Abuja

Popular Nigerian Singer, Azeez Fashola, known professionally as Naira Marley is trending on social media after he held a packed concert last night in Abuja.

Apparently, it was meant to be a ‘drive-in’ concert but in the spirit of grooving, fun-seekers defied social distancing and there was quite a large number of people at the venue.

See reactions from twitter users below ;

Therenike wrote ;

Naira Marley managed to escape the first time from that funke issue ,now he went to invite problem again

— Morenike (@Therenike) June 14, 2020

baby_yewee wrote ;

Naira Marley o, the organizers o, the people that attended o, all of them are mad.

CocoMoneek wrote ;

Naira Marley organized a concert in Abuja amidst this pandemic and hundreds of people still went despite the rules of social gathering. I don’t know what some of these Nigerian celebrities stand for tbh.

