NAF warns fighter pilots against use of narcotics

Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

THE Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has warned its pilots to stay away from narcotics and other harmful substances

The were also told to abide by the provisions stipulated in the Local Operating Procedures (LOPs) and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who gave the warning at the winging of another female helicopter pilot and 11 others at NAF Headquarters, Abuja, reminded the new pilots that the art of flying goes beyond the innate technical ability that earned them wings.

He enjoined them to remain disciplined and constantly develop a balanced mix of critical thinking, leadership skills and the right attitude.

He said, “The current national security situation requires that we remain highly committed and focused. We must be willing, able and ready always. I therefore urge you to be ready to respond swiftly wherever and whenever you are called upon in the defence of our national sovereignty and interests”.

