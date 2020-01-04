NAF destroys B’Haram’s logistic base in night attack

By Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

Makeshift facilities used by the Boko Haram sect to store fuel and other items for the maintenance of their vehicles have been destroyed by the Nigerian Air Force fighter helicopters.

The night time attack was a result of series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISP) missions that identified the terrorists’ structures hidden under trees.

The facilities were located in Sambisa forest in Borno State.

Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement made available to journalists, disclosed that “the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) logistics facility at Gujeri in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

“This was achieved in night-time air strikes executed on 31 December, 2019 pursuant to series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions that identified some makeshift structures under some trees in the settlement that were being used by the terrorists to store fuel and other items for the maintenance of their vehicles.

“Accordingly, the ATF dispatched its combat helicopters to attack the location, recording devastating hits in the target area resulting in the destruction of the storage facilities as well as other structures in the camp.”

Daramola added: “NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.”