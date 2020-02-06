N936 million lost in another Lagos fire

Emmanuel Oladesu

A Trader at the Amu Market, Mushin, lost over N936,140, 750 to the fire that razed the market and environs, according to Mushin Council Chairman, Emmanuel Bamgboye.

In his letter of February 4 to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu titled: ”A passionate appeal for assistance to Amu Plant Market Inferno victims,” the council said the victims have lost their means of livelihood.

Bamgboye, who thanked the governor for his visit to the burnt market, said apart from the untold hardship to the victims and their families, fear had gripped the traders that they may lose the market, if trading activities are not immediately restored.

He said following the governor’s visit and his kind words to the victims, Mushin Council has also assured them about the speedy process of rebuilding the market.

Bamgboye added:”The victims of the inferno have pleaded with me to use this medium to fervently appeal to you to come to their aid with some compensation to ameliorate the enormous loss.

“The loss incurred is indeed, enormous sir, as 12 houses, equipments and goods worth several millions of naira were destroyed in the inferno.”

The chairman, who attached the estimates of the loss incurred by traders, said the local government usually generated substantial revenue from the market in form of rates and levies.

Noting that the cause of the disaster could not be ascertained Bamigboye said the victims and the local government took solace in the fact that no life was list.

He lamented that the fire razed the plank, plywood, machinery and asbestos/key/accessories sections of the market, adding that 92zkee-clamps, 27 shops and two big warehouses were affected.

Bamgboye said 12 houses, comprising three two-storey building, including a mosque, five one-story buildings and three bungalow, three concrete electric poles and cables, circular saw machine, milling machine and designing machine were also burnt.

He said properties, machinery, goods and assets estimated at over N936 million were lost to the inferno.

“The analysis is as follows: Amu Plank Market (N127,100,000), Kuranga Warehouse (N350,615,000), Building Resources Warehouse (N444,375, 750), Timothy Ogungbesan House(N3,500,000), Mosque (N4,950,000), Victor Agindotan House (N1,100,000) and Kolawole Aweda House (N4,500,000).

