N792.1m Has Been Paid Into COVID-19 Eradication Support Account – SGF

﻿

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has revealed that the sum of 792.1 million naira has been paid into the Eradication Support Account to curb the spread of the pandemic in the country.

Mr. Mustapha made the disclosure during the daily briefing by the members of the PTF on Friday.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

“I am pleased to report that the Office of the Accountant General has published details of inflow into the Federal Government COVID-19 Eradication Support Account.

“As of 14th May 2020, the sum of 792, 121, 613. 89 naira has been credited into the TSA account from the various E-country sources”.

He explained that the committee had promised to make all-cash donations public and in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration on accountability and transparency.

PTF Chairman, Boss Mustapha

The PTF chairman commended individuals and co-operate organisations who have been donating funds into the account.

” I particularly want to commend the sacrifice of some ordinary Nigerians who have donated as low as one naira, which for us comes from a pure heart.

“As we progress in the battle of COVID-19, the PTF wishes to extend its appreciation to several other groups that have been supportive in the discharge of its mandate”.

The PTF Chairman recognised the efforts of security agencies that have been helping in enforcing the laws, such as the police, DSS, CDI and para-military services in maintaining security and helping to carry out enforcements as well as staying in the frontline.

He also thanked the NAF for their support in providing airlifting logistics.

“I also wish to commend the Nigerian Air Force for providing the airlift logistics that has made it easy for surveillance and search support mobilisation by the PTF and NCDC”.

Mr Mustapha commended COVID-19 survivors who have been sharing their experiences but strongly discouraged giving details of treatment as this could encourage self-medication.

He called on hospitals to keep offering services to non-COVID-19 related patients.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

