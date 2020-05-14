N17m scholarship for 4,000 students

Our Reporter

A charity organisation in Bauchi, the Nura Manu Foundation set up by a philanthropist, Alhaji Nura Manu Soro has disbursed N17, 933, 449 scholarship fund to 4,000 students studying in 54 institutions across the country.

The beneficiaries who are of Bauchi origin were selected from Islamiyya, primary, secondary schools, higher Islamic schools, and tertiary institutions.

Member of the executive committee of the foundation Malam Mukhtar Jarmajo who disclosed this to newsmen in Bauchi, the state capital, said the students applied for the scholarship and passed the screening exercise.

According to him, the scholarship which is purely for tuition fees is meant for students that secured admissions into the institutions but cannot pay registration fees and those who are already in schools.

“Both applications, selections and verification are being carried out through a local committee. At the tertiary level, it includes students, religious leaders and a representative from students’ affairs office. While at the basic education level it made up of headmaster, PTA chairman and the child parent.

“Further verifications are carried out at the foundation secretariat. The foundation makes payments directly to schools accounts and not individuals,” he said.

