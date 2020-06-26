N-Power Opens 2020 Application Portal, Reveals Registration Details

N-Power is a social intervention programme of the Nigerian government. Photo: Twitter@npower_ng

The Federal Government social investment scheme, N-Power has opened its application portal for registration of the June 2020 Batch C intakes.

This is according to series of tweets on the N-Power handle which noted that the portal for intending beneficiaries, opened on 12 am, 26th June 2020.

“Dear Intending N-Power 2020 Applicants, here is how to prepare for the N-Power application,” the N-Power scheme tweeted.

“Remember 1. Portal opens 11.45 pm, June 26th, 2020. 2. Application is FREE. Do NOT pay anyone to apply on the N-Power portal. 3. Get a printout or accurate details of your BVN.”

N-Power 2020 Registration: Who Should Apply?

According to N-Power, the following set of persons are encouraged to apply for its 2020 recruitment on the portal:

Graduates and non-graduates who are presently unemployed. Those between 18-35 years old. People with desires to get life-long skills and become solution providers in their communities.

N-Power 2020 Registration Requirement

Intending N-Power applicants are required to note the following before registration:

Get your BVN ready. Ensure you are are not an existing employee in any organization. A printout or current details of your Bank Verification Number (BVN). A current passport photograph (1MB) either JPEG or PNG files. A valid contact email address or a working phone number Your degree certificate and NYSC certificate (if you are a graduate) and want to apply for N-Teach or N-Health. Application is done online.

Is N-Power Application Form Free?

The recruitment process for N-Power recruitment of June 2020 Batch C is free of charge.

N-Power Application Portal

The N-Power 2020 application portal is npower.fmhds.gov.ng and applicants are urged to read and comprehend all necessary information before applying.

How To Register For N-Power 2020 Recruitment

Giving further details of the Batch C recruitment, N-Power told the interested applicants to ensure they do the following when they are on the portal:

a. Input your valid contact information (email or phone number).

b. The information will be redirected to your email for confirmation.

c. Once your email address has been confirmed, you are to fill in your 11-digit BVN and date of birth in the following format (dd/mm/yy). Note that if your BVN details are inaccurate, you will not be allowed to go past this interface.

d. BioData and Contact Page: Fill in your surname, first name, and middle name in identical terms to your BVN information.

e. Education and Programme Page: Kindly indicate if you have received education or not. The N-Power programme is open to all, however.

i. The N-Teach and N-Health sub-programmes are however open to only graduates. ii. (In addition, please note that for N-Power Health, selection preference will be given to holders of Bachelor’s Degree, HND, OND in health sciences such as Medicine, Microbiology, Nursing, Public Health, Botany, Midwifery, Psychology or other allied disciplined in the sciences). iii. Where applicable, you will be required to upload your degree certificates and NYSC certificate.

f. Employment and Other Details Page: You will be required to answer some questions and upload your Government issued Identity Card. Kindly note that the acceptable Government IDs are:

i. International Passport ii. National ID Card issued by NIMC iii. Valid Driver’s License iv. Permanent Voter’s Card.

g. Review and Submit Page -. Review all the information you have inputted and then submit. ii. Upon submission, you will receive a unique ID number. write it down and keep it safe.

