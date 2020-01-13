Mystical money

Femi Macaulay

MONEY rituals are mysteries, and trying to understand them requires a mental leap from the physical world to the metaphysical realm. If there is a metaphysical world beyond the physical world, then it is possible that there are invisible powers that can be invoked to bring money.

It’s not surprising that physicalists argue that there’s nothing like money rituals. They need to go beyond physicalism to see that possibility. The debate about money rituals, reignited by the murder of Favour Daley-Oladele, 22, a Lagos State University (LASU) final-year Theatre Arts student, at Ikoyi-Ile in Osun State, deserves attention.

An Apomu Magistrates’ Court in Osun State on January 10 ordered that ‘Pastor’ Philip Segun, 42, Owolabi Adeeko, 23, and his mother, Bola, 46, who allegedly killed Favour, be remanded in a correctional centre at Ilesa, Osun State, The police charged them with two counts of murder and conspiracy.

Owolabi’s chilling confession showed not only desperation but also bestiality: “I called Favour on December 8, 2019, to meet me at Ikoyi-Ile so we could spend some time together. She met me at a hotel in the area, but immediately she got there, she started complaining that she was tired and needed to rest.

“I told her that we needed to visit my dad’s younger brother before she would rest. It was a lie. I tricked her into going to the church of Segun. When we got to the church, again, she complained that she wanted to sleep, so, I asked her to go into the church and rest.

“When she slept off, I used a pestle to smash her in the head and she died. After we confirmed she was dead, Pastor Segun slaughtered her and removed the vital organs from her body so that they could be used for the ritual we wanted to perform to make money.”

He said his accomplice “used a knife and cutlass to dismember her body which was divided into three parts, breasts, head and legs with other vital parts.

“We buried the remaining part of her body beside Prophet Philip’s Church called ‘Solution Salvation Chapel’, while some vital parts were given to my mother to eat for spiritual cleansing.”

The police said: “Owolabi explained that he decided to go into money ritual because things were not going well with his parents financially, especially his mother who used to be the family breadwinner. And when he sought assistance from the pastor, he was asked to bring a human being for that purpose and the available person at that time was his girlfriend.”

Owolabi’s collaborator said he “came to my place for money rituals and I told him that we need a complete human being for the rituals.” He was quoted as saying he wanted to try out what he had read in the Seventh Book of Moses. When Favour’s remains were exhumed during the investigation, her head, breasts, neck and parts of her legs were missing.

It’s interesting that the pastor referred to the Seventh Book of Moses, described as “arguably one of the most popular magick books ever published.” The mention of this book shows that Favour’s murder had metaphysical dimensions. “The book consists of a collection of texts, which claim to explain the magick Moses used to win the biblical magick contest with the Egyptian priest-magicians, part the Red Sea, and perform other miraculous feats,” according to a description.

“It includes instruction in the form of invocations, magick words, and seals for calling upon the angels to affect worldly ends, from the sublime (calling down a plague of locusts and frogs upon your enemy) to the mundane (getting more money). Many manuscripts and printed pamphlet versions circulated in Germany in the 1800s, and an English translation by Johann Scheible first appeared in New York in 1880.”

Those who wonder why the pastor who claimed to be able to make Owolabi rich couldn’t make himself rich, and why he charged so little for such a big job, miss the point. He may well be a fraud.

Favour’s murder is a sensational crime similar to another sensational crime that had something to do with money rituals not long ago. Money was reportedly at the root of the murder for which then 27-year-old Adeyemi Seidu got a death sentence on March 27, 2019. The circumstances of the murder suggested it was a money-ritual killing prompted by a get-rich-quick mentality.

Justice Samuel Bola of an Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, found Adeyemi guilty of killing his girlfriend, Khadijat Oluboyo, in July 2018. Khadijat was in her twenties and a final-year student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State, when she was killed by Adeyemi, a graduate in Quantity Surveying, Federal University of Technology, Akure. Khadijat was the daughter of a former deputy governor of Ondo State.

According to the autopsy report, “there was an abnormal shaving of the hair on the deceased head and the pubic region while her two upper front teeth had been broken off leaving only some fragments left.” This aspect of the report seemed to give credence to suspicion that the killing was ritualistic. Adeyemi was said to have buried her corpse in his room in Akure for five days.

How Khadijat died showed she was a victim of brutish violence. The autopsy report said: ”There were fractures on the bones of her neck, shoulder along with her second to the sixth ribs on both sides, a dislocation of her hip joints with another fracture on the upper part of her thigh. The injuries could not have been self-inflicted but given by another party and inflicted with a significant pressure especially the upper thigh region which had a lot of muscles. There were lacerations on her chest which damaged two major vessels known as the femoral artery and vein that circulate blood in the body. The combined effects of the injuries led to Khadijat’s death.”

The murder trial was concluded in less than a year. In Favour’s case, justice should also be delivered in reasonable time. The money-ritual angle says something about our society. There are frequent reports of suspected money-ritual killings across the country, showing a dark side of the society. Murder is evil; it is even more so when it is connected with a get-rich-quick idea.

There may well be people who got rich through money rituals. Only failed attempts usually hit the headlines. Those who become rich through money rituals are unlikely to publicise the source of their wealth.

The point is not whether money rituals work, but that the love of money should never be taken to extremes.

